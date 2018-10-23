FOOTBALL: Dukes come up just short in the rain

A fourth quarter touchdown drive spelled a 28-21 defeat for the Dukes this past Friday night at the hands of the Brookside Cardinals.

Wellington (1-8) managed to dig itself out of an early 14-0 hole on the back of junior running back Mason McClellan, who returned a kickoff 85 yards for six points to get the Dukes on the board in the second quarter and finished the night with three total touchdowns.

Wind and rain was a consistent factor starting in the middle of the first quarter.

Brookside (2-7) added another touchdown before the half, but rushing scores from McClellan in the third and fourth quarter knotted things up at 21 apiece. However, an ensuing 70-yard touchdown pass to Brookside’s Jacob Cole proved to be the game-winning score.

The Dukes will wrap up the 2018 season this Friday night on the road against the 5-4 Black River Pirates.