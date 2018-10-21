VOLLEYBALL: Momentous night for Dukes, Lehmkuhl

Photos by Russ Gifford | Wellington Enterprise

The first volleyball sectional title in 14 years was brought home by the Dukes in a three-set sweep of Columbia at Elyria High School. Alexis Lehmkuhl broke Wellington’s all-time assist record during the match, surpassing the 1,042 benchmark set by Cari Greetham. Lehmkuhl becomes the second Dukes player to ever accrue more than 1,000 career assists.