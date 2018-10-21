VOLLEYBALL: Momentous night for Dukes, Lehmkuhl

Photos by Russ Gifford | Wellington Enterprise
The first volleyball sectional title in 14 years was brought home by the Dukes in a three-set sweep of Columbia at Elyria High School. Alexis Lehmkuhl broke Wellington’s all-time assist record during the match, surpassing the 1,042 benchmark set by Cari Greetham. Lehmkuhl becomes the second Dukes player to ever accrue more than 1,000 career assists.
Alexis Lehmkuhl, seen here, now holds Wellington’s all-time assists record.
Jalen Gibbs dominates at the net, where she was a kill machine.
The Dukes leap to celebrate their first sectional title since 2004.