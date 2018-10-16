CROSS COUNTRY: ‘Everyone is improving’

The Dukes fared well in last Thursday’s cool temperatures at the Patriot Athletic Conference meet and nearly the entire cross country roster improved on personal bests.

The boys placed seventh with Henry Haas earning a place on the 3rd Team All-PAC. His 25-second improvement (18:14) over his previous best won him 19th place.

Sam Becher (18:40) placed 24th and reduced his best time by 34 seconds. Logan Evans crushed his old best time by 45 seconds, breaking the 19 minute mark (18:51). Troy Cole also improving 28 seconds and placed 33rd. Nick Martinelli (19:47) placed 50th. Jerimiah McKee improved 48 seconds while Phillip McKee improved 1:20.

For the girls, Emily Watters (22:32) improved her time by a staggering 1:10 placing 18th and earning a spot on the 3rd Team All-PAC. Alyssa Krouse (24:54) came on strong and improved her time by 49 seconds. Katlyn McKinley (25:42) placed 43rd, and Austin Krouse was unable to compete due to injury.

“Our runners had an impressive performance,” said coach Jeff Hook. “We have 17 on the team and 11 ran their best times. The other six were close to their best. We had three more boys break into the 18 minute range. If Nick (Martinelli) hadn’t been running injured, he would have placed there too, making our top five runners in the 18 minutes — that is awesome.”

For the junior high, Violet Haas (14:04) placed 17 out of the 61 girls in her race and improved 11 seconds. Naudika Boden (14:38) finished close behind at 24th, improving 16 seconds. Hunter Legg (16:46) and Rebecca Barnes (17:19) placed 44th and 46th, respectively.

For the junior high boys, Scott Hook placed 32nd among 94 runners, improving four seconds to 13:13.

“Everyone is improving and all their hard work is clearly evident,” said coach Bill Watters. “I think we will see strong finishes by our team at the district meet this Saturday.”

Sam Becher, Henry Haas, and Logan Evans https://www.thewellingtonenterprise.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/25/2018/10/web1_boys.jpeg Sam Becher, Henry Haas, and Logan Evans Courtesy photo