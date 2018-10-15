FOOTBALL: Keystone dampens Dukes homecoming

Steady rain and a 54-14 Dukes defeat Friday at the hands of the Keystone Wildcats amounted to a less-than-ideal homecoming night.

Wellington (1-7) found itself in a 21-0 hole by the end of the first quarter; the trouble started with a fumble on the Dukes’ first offensive play.

Quarterback Ben Higgins led two long touchdown drives in the second quarter, connecting with Nick Laposky on scoring passes of eight and six yards.

However, Keystone (4-4) matched both Wellington touchdowns and took a 34-14 lead into the half. Three more rushing TDs by the Wildcats rounded out scoring in the second half.

Mason McClellan racked up 86 yards on 20 carries while Higgins finished with 68 yards passing for the Dukes.

Wellington will host the 1-7 Brookside Cardinals on Friday before finishing up the regular season on the road against the 4-4 Black River Pirates.

Wellington quarterback Ben Higgins prepares the make a pass while Kaleb Tyler provides protection during Friday’s homecoming game. https://www.thewellingtonenterprise.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/25/2018/10/web1_WellingtonFootballVsKeystone-Homecoming-15-of-16-.jpg Wellington quarterback Ben Higgins prepares the make a pass while Kaleb Tyler provides protection during Friday’s homecoming game. Photos by Russ Gifford | Wellington Enterprise Tyler Moore gains yardage against Keystone while Kaleb Taylor looks to block the Wildcats’ Cory Hartle. https://www.thewellingtonenterprise.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/25/2018/10/web1_WellingtonFootballVsKeystone-Homecoming-9-of-16-.jpg Tyler Moore gains yardage against Keystone while Kaleb Taylor looks to block the Wildcats’ Cory Hartle. Photos by Russ Gifford | Wellington Enterprise Cory Feron tacks on the extra point out of the hold of Ben Higgins. https://www.thewellingtonenterprise.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/25/2018/10/web1_WellingtonFootballVsKeystone-Homecoming-14-of-16-.jpg Cory Feron tacks on the extra point out of the hold of Ben Higgins. Photos by Russ Gifford | Wellington Enterprise