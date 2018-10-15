BOYS SOCCER: Sweet Senior Day victory

Photos by Russ Gifford | Wellington Enterprise
In a hard-fought affair, the Dukes came up with a 1-0 Senior Day win over the Firelands Falcons.
Wellington’s John Peterson takes the ball away from pressure by Firelands’ Chace Riley.
Firelands keeper Lorenzo Reyna just gets to the ball ahead of Wellington’s Derrick Andolsek on a corner kick.
Jeffery Bland battles for the ball with the Falcons’ Chace Riley.
The 2018 Wellington boys soccer seniors: Jeffery Bland, Cameron Lara, Stephen Del Campo, Josh Mitterling, and Cory Feron.