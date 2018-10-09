FOOTBALL: Firelands too much for the Dukes

Photos by Russ Gifford | Wellington Enterprise

The Dukes (1-6) scored first for the second week in a row, but it wasn’t enough to avoid a 35-7 defeat Friday at the hands of the Firelands Falcons (4-3). Mason McClellan connected with Parker Adler on a 74-yard touchdown pass to give Wellington a 7-0 lead in the first quarter. A quick response from the Falcons spelled a 14-7 deficit for the Dukes by halftime. Ball control offense and stifling defense kept momentum in Firelands’ grasp for the remainder of the Patriot Athletic Conference matchup. On the season, McClellan has amassed 386 rushing yards and 342 receiving yards with six total touchdowns. Adler has scored three touchdowns and racked up 240 yards on just seven catches while Jayden Skinner has caught 13 passes for 145 yards and two scores. Quarterback Ben Higgins has thrown for seven touchdowns and 538 yards.

Next up for Wellington is a homecoming match-up Friday against Keystone.