CROSS COUNTRY: Personal bests for Dukes runners

Times were fast Saturday as the Dukes cross country team competed at the Vermilion Invitational, where runners found cool temperatures and a flat course.

“The kids’ dedication and hard work at practice is really paying off. With conference and district meets just around the corner, that is just what we want to see,” said coach Bill Watters.

Nearly the entire team ran personal best times.

For the boys, Henry Haas beat his personal best by 26 seconds. Troy Cole shaved 25 seconds off his best time. Nick Martinelli improved his time by 19 seconds.

Of the 87 runners in the high school girls race, Emily Watters placed ninth overall and improved her personal record by 37 seconds. After a week of injury, Katlyn McKinley came back with vengeance and improved her time by 28 seconds. Alyssa Krouse improved by almost a full minute and her sister Austin shaved off 45 seconds.

The middle school girls improved almost as much. Though she didn’t reduce her time, Violet Haas placed 10th out of 110 runners. Naudika Boden knocked off 1:19 and placed 23rd overall while Rebecca Barnes cut off 47 seconds.

“I am really happy with all our runners, especially the girls,” coach Diane Hook said. “(The girls) took half a minute or more off their times and all finished in the top half of the race. We just need to get a few more runners on this team.”

Max Hook, a Wellington fourth grader, ran the elementary one-mile race in 7:25 and placed eighth among a pool of more than 75 kids.

Next for the Dukes is the New London Invitational on Saturday, Oct. 6. The high school boys run at 9 a.m., followed by the girls at 9:30 a.m.

High School Times

• Henry Haas — 18:39

• Sam Becher — 19:14

• Troy Cole — 19:23

• Nick Martinelli — 19:39

• Logan Evans — 20:37

• Phillip McKee — 23:07

• Jerimiah McKee — 23:14

• Emily Watters — 23:42

• Kaitlyn McKinley — 25:38

• Alyssa Krouse — 25:43

• Austin Krouse — 25:56

Middle School Times

• Violet Haas — 14:15

• Naudika Boden — 14:54

• Hunter Legg — 16:33

• Rebecca Barnes — 17:09

• Scott Hook — 14:11

• Max Hook — 7:25 (elementary race)

Wellington senior Kaitlyn McKinley makes a comeback after an injury.