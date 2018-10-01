FOOTBALL: Homecoming heartbreak for Pirates

Photos by Russ Gifford | Wellington Enterprise
A 36-13 halftime lead for the Pirates got turned on its head on homecoming night as Patriot Athletic Conference foe Keystone went on a rampage. The Wildcats checked Black River 14-0 in the third quarter and 19-6 in the fourth for a come-from behind 46-42 victory. Jacob Shackleford was the man of the hour, scoring one touchdown in the first half and four more in the second, including the game-winning 44-yard run to the end zone. For the Pirates, Riley Bartolic ran for two touchdowns and threw for three more.
Black River quarterback Riley Bartolic finds his way into the end zone against Keystone.
Dylan Kmitt looks for yardage against the Wildcats.
Caleb Simonson knocks the ball away from Keytsone’s Cory Hartle.