FOOTBALL: Homecoming heartbreak for Pirates

Photos by Russ Gifford | Wellington Enterprise

A 36-13 halftime lead for the Pirates got turned on its head on homecoming night as Patriot Athletic Conference foe Keystone went on a rampage. The Wildcats checked Black River 14-0 in the third quarter and 19-6 in the fourth for a come-from behind 46-42 victory. Jacob Shackleford was the man of the hour, scoring one touchdown in the first half and four more in the second, including the game-winning 44-yard run to the end zone. For the Pirates, Riley Bartolic ran for two touchdowns and threw for three more.