Photos by Russ Gifford | Wellington Enterprise

The Dukes defeated New London in five sets. Pictured: Wellington’s Alexis Lehmkuhl gets a kill, Jalen Gibbs hits past the Wildcats defense for a point, and the girls celebrate the final point.

Wellington’s Alexis Lehmkuhl gets a kill at New London.

https://www.thewellingtonenterprise.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/25/2018/09/web1_WellingtonVolleyballAtNewLondon-3.jpg Wellington’s Alexis Lehmkuhl gets a kill at New London.

Wellington’s Jalen Gibbs hits past the New London defense for a point.

https://www.thewellingtonenterprise.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/25/2018/09/web1_WellingtonVolleyballAtNewLondon-4.jpg Wellington’s Jalen Gibbs hits past the New London defense for a point.

The Lady Dukes celebrate the final point in Set 5 at New London.