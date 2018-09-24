Posted on by

FOOTBALL: McClellan scores but Dukes fall


Wellington’s Tyler Moore heads for the corner against Lutheran West Friday during a 50-6 defeat.

Wellington’s Tyler Moore heads for the corner against Lutheran West Friday during a 50-6 defeat.


Cheerleaders Julia Bunting and Jessica Davis pause for a picture.


Mason McClellan gets past Lutheran West’s Grady Walker.


Summer Hamilton performs during halftime.


Wellington band member Henry Biltz performs before the start of the game.


Photos by Russ Gifford | Wellington Enterprise

The Dukes fell to 1-4 Friday night courtesy of a 50-6 defeat at the hands of Patriot Athletic Conference rival Lutheran West (4-1). Wellington’s lone touchdown came through an 80-yard pass from Jayden Skinner to Mason McClellan, who added 36 rushing yards on 10 carries. A pair of Lutheran West touchdowns and a safety put the Dukes in a 16-0 hole by the end of the first quarter. McClellan’s reception for paydirt came in the second quarter but did not stop a swell of momentum and 27 more Lutheran West points before halftime.

Next up for Wellington is a home game with 4-1 Buckeye this week before traveling to Firelands on Oct. 5. Homecoming is set for Oct. 11.

