FOOTBALL: McClellan scores but Dukes fall

Photos by Russ Gifford | Wellington Enterprise

The Dukes fell to 1-4 Friday night courtesy of a 50-6 defeat at the hands of Patriot Athletic Conference rival Lutheran West (4-1). Wellington’s lone touchdown came through an 80-yard pass from Jayden Skinner to Mason McClellan, who added 36 rushing yards on 10 carries. A pair of Lutheran West touchdowns and a safety put the Dukes in a 16-0 hole by the end of the first quarter. McClellan’s reception for paydirt came in the second quarter but did not stop a swell of momentum and 27 more Lutheran West points before halftime.

Next up for Wellington is a home game with 4-1 Buckeye this week before traveling to Firelands on Oct. 5. Homecoming is set for Oct. 11.