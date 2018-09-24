CROSS COUNTRY: At the JB Firestone Invitational

Photos by Russ Gifford | Wellington Enterprise

Columbia’s Matthew Pettegrew took first place for the boys and Maya Hamsher of Orville was first for the girls Saturday at the JB Firestone Invitational, held at Black River. Wellington’s Henry Haas placed 40th in the top spot for the Dukes boys;Emily Watters was first for the girls in 41st. Jared Bradford was the top Pirates boys runner in 25th place; Kaitlyn Clifford was first for the girls in 26th place.