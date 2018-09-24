GIRLS SOCCER: After Columbia tie, Phoenix fall to Dukes

The Phoenix earned a 2-2 draw when hosting Columbia in girls soccer action this week.

The Raiders got on the scoreboard first by way of the penalty spot. A takedown in the box resulted in the 11-meter shot breaking the 0-0 score midway through the first half.

In the second half, Oberlin’s Janae Johnson broke through with a shot from close in, knotting the match at 1-1.

Columbia wasted no time reclaiming the lead with Sammi Carrico notching her second goal on the afternoon to once again place the Raiders in command.

Oberlin continued to build pressure through the midfield and into the attacking third. With the clock winding down and only two minutes to play, following a couple near misses, sophomore Una Moon Laubscher Baumann drilled home loose ball to even the score.

On Saturday, Oberlin traveled to Wellington where the Dukes proved too much for the Phoenix, as they scored early and cruised to a 5-0 win. Charlotte Lee and Victoria Adair shared the duties in the goal, each picking up a half-dozen saves.

The girls play at 5 p.m. Monday, hosting Open Door for a non-conference tilt.

Oberlin’s Rosy Turner keeps the ball away from Wellington’s Lauren Alley in Saturday’s 5-0 shutout, won by the Dukes. https://www.thewellingtonenterprise.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/25/2018/09/web1_WellingtonGirlsSoccerVsOberlin-6-1.jpg Oberlin’s Rosy Turner keeps the ball away from Wellington’s Lauren Alley in Saturday’s 5-0 shutout, won by the Dukes. Russ Gifford | AIM Media Midwest