FOOTBALL: Dukes handled by Clearview

The Dukes (1-3) experienced a setback Friday night, losing 49-0 to the Clearview Clippers (3-1) in Patriot Athletic Conference play.

Visibility was hampered by fog soon after kickoff and got worse as the game progressed. Wellington was held to just four first downs and 11 yards of offense when accounting for negative plays.

Meanwhile, the Clippers racked up 350 yards, including 240 on the ground. Clearview running back Drew Engle’s 95 yards and three touchdowns set the pace for both teams.

Wellington was looking at a 16-0 deficit by the end of the first quarter thanks to rushing scores by Engle and David Renftle. A 68-yard punt return and two more Engle runs for paydirt made it 37-0 by halftime.

Lutheran West (3-1) will make its way to Wellington this Friday as the Dukes try to bounce back before welcoming conference powerhouse Buckeye the following week.

Head coach Rob Howells said he’s happy with progress being made by his team even in the face of a difficult evening.

“The next big step for us is to just believe,” he said. “We need to stay the course and trust the process.

”Clearview is a very talented team that returned a lot of starters from last year’s 9-1 playoff team. It could be another 9-1 season for them this year. All we can do is keep showing up, working hard, and believing in each other. Hopefully, in a couple years we’re on the other side of these scores. No one missed practice on Saturday. Everyone was in the film room and accounted for. That’s huge in taking a next step forward.”

Wellington’s Mason McClellan pursues Clearview’s Drew Engle Friday night during a 49-0 defeat on the road. https://www.thewellingtonenterprise.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/25/2018/09/web1_IMG_7709.jpg Wellington’s Mason McClellan pursues Clearview’s Drew Engle Friday night during a 49-0 defeat on the road. Photos by Jonathan Delozier | Wellington Enterprise One band member does not contain her excitement for a Dukes first down. https://www.thewellingtonenterprise.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/25/2018/09/web1_IMG_7703.jpg One band member does not contain her excitement for a Dukes first down. Photos by Jonathan Delozier | Wellington Enterprise Wellington’s Ryan Greene prepares to tackle a Clearview ball carrier. https://www.thewellingtonenterprise.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/25/2018/09/web1_IMG_7688.jpg Wellington’s Ryan Greene prepares to tackle a Clearview ball carrier. Photos by Jonathan Delozier | Wellington Enterprise Thick fog moved into the area just before kickoff and worsened throughout the night. https://www.thewellingtonenterprise.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/25/2018/09/web1_fog.jpg Thick fog moved into the area just before kickoff and worsened throughout the night. Photos by Jonathan Delozier | Wellington Enterprise Quarterback Ben Higgins looks over the defense. https://www.thewellingtonenterprise.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/25/2018/09/web1_IMG_7696.jpg Quarterback Ben Higgins looks over the defense. Photos by Jonathan Delozier | Wellington Enterprise