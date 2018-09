Photos by Russ Gifford | Wellington Enterprise

The Pirates made a last stand, but the Dukes emerged victorious in a 3-1 match on Sept. 12. Wellington won 25-18, 25-20, 22-25, 25-19.

Wellington’s Jalen Gibbs wins the battle at the net with Black River’s Megan Owen.

Alexis Lehmkuhl passes the ball on the Dukes side of the net.

The Pirates’ Morgan Young gets the kill at Wellington.

Members of the Wellington varsity volleyball team wait for the junior varsity match against Black River to finish.