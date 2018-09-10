BOYS SOCCER: Lara scores three in 4-3 loss

Photos by Russ Gifford | Wellington Enterprise

Cameron Lara’s hat trick put the Dukes up 3-1 at the half Saturday but couldn’t find the net in the second had a hard time stopping the Blue Devils. Wellington keeper Stephen Del Campo saved a Wickliffe penalty kick but the Devils went up 4-3 for the win.

Wellington’s Cameron Lara turns outside with the ball to avoid Wickliffe’s Logan Meier. Lara notched a hat trick in the first half.

Dukes keeper Stephen Del Campo knocks a Wickliffe penaly kick clear of the goal in the second half.

Wellington’s Bryce Tegtmeyer clears the ball away from Wickcliffe’s Malakai Blake.