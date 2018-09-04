FOOTBALL: Dukes drop to 0-2

Photos by Daniel Rosecrans

A wave of big plays in the first half put the Dukes in a hole they couldn’t dig themselves out of Aug. 31, losing 56-21 on the road to the Mapleton Mounties and dropping to 0-2 on the season. After falling behind 18-0, Wellington quarterback Ben Higgins connected with Mason McClellan on a 53-yard touchdown pass. That score, however, did not stem Mapleton’s momentum and the Dukes entered halftime with a 35-7 deficit. McClellan scored again in the second half on a 47-yard pass from Higgins before sophomore running back Jayden Skinner caught his own pass for six. Higgins finished seven-of-17 for 159 yards with the three touchdowns and one interception. McClellan’s two scores came with 108 receiving yards and 32 rushing yards.

The Dukes open up their home schedule and Patriot Athletic Conference play on Friday against New London.