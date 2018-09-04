FOOTBALL: Late game trouble for Pirates

Photos by Russ Gifford | Wellington Enterprise

Despite a 10-point lead that was locked in from the half and into the fourth quarter, the Black River Pirates found a late 28-24 loss to Northwestern on Friday. This week, the varsity boys will host their first home game of the season against the Ontario Warriors from Richland County.

Black River’s Alex Vormelker heads for the end zone in the first quarter at Northwestern.

Northwestern quarterback J.J. Cline spins away from pressure by Black River’s Chance Bailey.

Caleb Simonson heads for the corner.