GIRLS SOCCER: Lightning strikes, and so do the Dukes

Photos by Russ Gifford | Wellington Enterprise

A lightning bolt during warm-ups Aug. 29 caused a late start for the defending Patriot Athletic Conference champion Dukes girls in their game versus the Brooklyn Hurricanes — and another close to the end of the first half delayed the game again. Wellington went up 3-0 on goals from Allie Starner, Ally Haswell, and Micah Smiley for the win.