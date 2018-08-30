GIRLS SOCCER: Lightning strikes, and so do the Dukes

Photos by Russ Gifford | Wellington Enterprise
A lightning bolt during warm-ups Aug. 29 caused a late start for the defending Patriot Athletic Conference champion Dukes girls in their game versus the Brooklyn Hurricanes — and another close to the end of the first half delayed the game again. Wellington went up 3-0 on goals from Allie Starner, Ally Haswell, and Micah Smiley for the win.
Wellington’s Jill Laposky splits two Brooklyn players.
Allie Starner takes the ball up the sideline for the Dukes.
Natalie Calfo shields the ball against Brooklyn.