VOLLEYBALL: Sweep! Sweep! Sweep!

Photos by Russ Gifford | Wellington Enterprise

Wellington’s Erin Frenk gets a kill against Clearview on the way to an Aug. 28 sweep for the Dukes in three games. She teamed with Alexis Lehmkuhl and Jalen Gibbs to shut down the Clippers at the net and coaches note the trio’s leadership has pumped up teammates this season. Liliana Pocock, Ally Zvara, Rachel Bremke, and Kayla Evans rounded out the solid lineup that easily bested Clearview to advance to 2-0.