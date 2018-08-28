Photos by Russ Gifford | Wellington Enterprise

The Dukes struck first but the Normandy Invaders struck hardest Friday night, defeating Wellington 48-14 to open the 2018 season.

Quarterback Ben Higgins connected with Parker Adler on an eight-yard touchdown pass in the second quarter to give Wellington a 6-0 lead.

However, an ensuing 65-yard scoring run and two-point conversion by Normandy quarterback Matt Ashe gave his team an 8-6 advantage they’d never relinquish.

After a Wellington three-and-out, Ashe connected on an 89-yard touchdown pass and another two-point conversion for a 16-6 lead going into halftime. That lead was pushed to 30-6 by the end of the third quarter thanks to another Ashe pass for six and a score on the ground.

Higgins notched his second touchdown pass of the game in the fourth quarter, connecting with Mason McClellan to make it 36-14. Two more touchdowns by Ashe, one passing and one rushing, rounded out scoring.

Despite the loss, Higgins finished 14-of-26 through the air for 172 yards and the two scores. McClellan carried the ball 23 times for 57 yards and added three catches for 52 yards and a touchdown. Adler caught two passes for 51 yards and a score.

Next up for the Dukes is a road trip to Mapleton before a Sept. 7 home opener against New London.

Wellington’s Mason McClellan eludes Normandy’s Corey Penney on a pass play. https://www.thewellingtonenterprise.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/25/2018/08/web1_WellingtonFootballAtNormandy-1.jpg Wellington’s Mason McClellan eludes Normandy’s Corey Penney on a pass play. Cameron Brinker provides cover, helping Mason McClellan pick up yards against Normandy. https://www.thewellingtonenterprise.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/25/2018/08/web1_WellingtonFootballAtNormandy-11.jpg Cameron Brinker provides cover, helping Mason McClellan pick up yards against Normandy. The Dukes’ Parker Adler heads down the sideline for a big gain. https://www.thewellingtonenterprise.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/25/2018/08/web1_WellingtonFootballAtNormandy-7.jpg The Dukes’ Parker Adler heads down the sideline for a big gain. Wellington color guard member Summer Hamilton performs during halftime. https://www.thewellingtonenterprise.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/25/2018/08/web1_WellingtonFootballAtNormandy-9.jpg Wellington color guard member Summer Hamilton performs during halftime. Wellington cheerleaders Anna Esterly and Lauren McClure pause for a smile before the start of the game. https://www.thewellingtonenterprise.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/25/2018/08/web1_WellingtonFootballAtNormandy-4.jpg Wellington cheerleaders Anna Esterly and Lauren McClure pause for a smile before the start of the game.