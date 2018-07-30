SOCCER: At the Adidas Showcase

Photos by Russ Gifford | Wellington Enterprise
The soccer preseason is underway and this past weekend the Dukes headed to Strongsville for the Adidas National High School Soccer Showcase. The event matches teams by size and competitiveness in 40-minute scrimmages. The season kicks off at noon on Saturday, Aug. 18 against the visiting Kirtland Hornets.
Wellington’s Cory Feron intercepts a Cloverleaf pass.
Derrick Andolsek fights to possess the ball against Benedictine.
The Dukes’ Joey Solkiewicz puts a corner kick in play against Cloverleaf.
Wellington goalkeeper Steven Del Campo comes out to collect the ball.