Lundy’s supported teachers

To the editor:

As a former public school education for 35 years, I was pleased to see how Matt Lundy stood up for public education and teachers while serving as a state representative in Columbus. He continues to stand up for working families as a commissioner.

Commissioner Lundy has stood with our families against efforts to do away with collective bargaining, privatize public education, and reduce health care for our families. He puts our families first.

Matt Lundy has been there for us. Let’s be there for commissioner Lundy on Nov. 6!

Kristin Peterson