OSBA backs Black River levy

To the editor:

Voters in the Black River Local School District will decide an important issue on Nov. 6 that will provide future financial stability for the district without increasing taxes.

Funds generated by the 1.4-mill permanent improvement levy will help maintain facilities — not pay for salaries or wages — including any needed repairs and upgrades, like windows, HVAC, roofs, security cameras, and new lockers and doors.

The levy will not cost taxpayers more than they are paying now because the district will pay off the bond for the Black River Education Center in 2019.

Before deciding whether to support the permanent improvement levy, remember that investing in your local schools only helps strengthen your community.

Richard Lewis

Chief Executive Officer

Ohio School Boards Association