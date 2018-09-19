Thanks for Harvest helpers

To the editor:

At the close of the 36th Harvest of the Arts, we would like to take a moment to thank those who helped make the event such a success.

The Harvest would not be possible without our volunteers. The acts of unloading vendor vehicles, serving lunch in the cafe, selling quilt raffle tickets and pumpkins, or helping with set up and tear down may seem like small tasks but they add together to make this fantastic event.

We would also like to thank our supporters: Edward Jones, E.L. Hatton Sales, Wellington Eagles 2051, French’s Building, Gizella’s Salon, Pizza House, The Platinum Petal, Simonson Clock Shop, Wellington Indoor Comfort, the Woods family, and the VFW Post 6941.

Lastly, a huge thank you to the village of Wellington, the Wellington fire department, and the Wellington police department for all they do for the Friends.

The Harvest of the Arts is one of the biggest fundraisers for the Friends of the Herrick Memorial Library; the impact that it has on library programming for children, teens, and adults in our community is far-reaching. We are grateful to all.

Sara Eastman

Friends of the Herrick Memorial Library