Lundy is pro-worker

To the editor:

The working families of Lorain County need leaders they can count on. One such leader is commissioner Matt Lundy.

Lundy has been a voice for workers in Columbus as our state representative and now is a voice for workers here at home as a county commissioner. He voted against SB5 in Columbus and continues to fight against anti-worker measures that would hurt our working families.

For the hard-working men and women of Lorain County, the choice is clear: Matt Lundy for Lorain County commissioner.

Mike Sherman