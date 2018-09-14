We can trust Lundy

To the editor:

It is important to have people serving in our government that we can trust. Having observed and worked with Matt Lundy on community issues, I believe that Matt Lundy is someone we can trust.

I know commissioner Lundy takes pride in listening to the concerns of taxpayers. He believes that responding to the people he works for is how government should work.

Matt Lundy has also stressed the importance of keeping our taxes low and he has kept his promise not to increase taxes. Let’s keep Lundy working for us as our county commissioner.

Mark Hullman