It sure was the Dog Days of Summer!

To the editor:

Oodles of poodles and many breeds of pooches brought their owners out for the Dog Days of Summer on July 1 in downtown Wellington. A pack of volunteers, sponsors, nonprofits, and vendors helped make the day fun (in spite of the doggone heat) featuring speakers, games, prizes, and food. The event raised a little over $1,500 for Partners with Paws and Main Street Wellington.

A great Dane-sized thank you to Lorie Wilber, WOBL/WDLW, Wellington Veterinary Clinic, East of Chicago Pizza, The Painting Factory, Jennifer Moore-Baker with Grateful Dog Bakery, Chip Ingersoll with Alpha Dog, Susan Coleman with Canine Concierge, Jane Miller with Healing Companions, Pastor Paul Wilson and the United Methodist Church, Farm & Home Hardware, Santa, Jacob and Kimberly Frish, Jennifer Niece, Andrea Cuson with Club K-9, Melinda Mull, Melissa and Tom Gregan, Christie Thompalov, Mark Bughman, Beth and Tim Donaldson, Jessie Becker and Mitchell Stinson with Querin Apartments, Harold and Donna Sumpter, Mike and Scott Hazlett, Rita Rollin, Judy Shepherd, Teresa Bosela, Jeff Linden, Christy Lyon, Emma Wolpert, Collette Park, Ashley and Susan Martin, Kelly and Jason Keith, Richard Saccardi, Anthony Savage, Christina, Austin and Chad Jordan, Allison Zander, Andy and Daisy Arntz, Ginger and Mike Goss, Medina Swarm, Precious Pups 4-H Club, Wellington fire department, Wellington police department, the attending vendors and nonprofit groups, and the village of Wellington.

We plan to continue the Dog Days of Summer in 2019! Call us if you’d like to be on the committee.

Jenny Arntz

Main Street Wellington