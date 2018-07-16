Roll through history in Wellington

To the editor:

The Wellington town hall and Park Place historic homes made the best backdrop to over 30 beautiful antique cars, bicycles, and a tractor at the Antique Car Festival on July 2.

Special thanks to the village of Wellington, Tim Simonson, Steve Neff with Wellington Music, Uhl Entertainment, the Ohio Wheelmen, Leslie Simonson, Linda Hatton, and the models at the Victorian Fashion Show that wove Wellington history into an entertaining show. The great news is Leslie, Linda, and company have agreed to do a free encore performance on Oct. 9 at 7 p.m. at the Lindley Center for Performing Arts. The following volunteers also made the new event run smoothly: Allison Zander, Judy Shepherd, Eleanor and Larry Broome, Teresa Bosela, Melissa and Tom Gregan, T.J. Fourdyce, Christie Tchompalov, Rich Saccardi, and Matt Miller.

We plan to continue the event for next year, perhaps later in the summer or early fall in hopes of cooler weather. We welcome more members to join our promotions committee to help! Call us to join 440-647-3987. And don’t forget to come out on Oct. 9 to catch that Victorian fashion. They all did such an amazing job!

Jenny Arntz

Main Street Wellington