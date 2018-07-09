Fourth of July accolades

To the editor:

Well, another great July 4 celebration has come and gone!

The Wellington Main Street group started things off with a fantastic ice cream social and concert with the Patriots Symphonic Band in the park. Our sincere thanks to Main Street, Village Market, and Edward Jones for the wonderful job they did.

That evening we got to watch a fantastic fireworks display put on by Mad Bomber Fireworks at the Lorain County Fairgrounds. Thank you to the fair board and the many folks who fund this through contributions and the reverse raffle at the Eagles as well as to the Beta Sigma Phi sorority for collecting at the gates and the Boy Scouts for cleaning up.

The Fourth was full of activities starting at 11 a.m. Great food from the vendors. Rachel White gave us another beautiful Little Miss Firecracker competition — thank you, Rachel.

And our new Little Miss Firecracker for 2018 is Makenna Piotrowski. Congratulations! We had terrific music by both Electric City and Chu Dat Frawg and along with that a huge thank you to Mark Bughman, who provided us with terrific sound and sound systems.

Al Leiby and “It’s Show Time” brought together a fine cruise-in. What a show! Many thanks!

As always, the Calvin Woods family provided us with great games.

Another fantastic parade was coordinated by Laura Braddock this year and the Chamber of Commerce volunteers. Our thanks for Rebekah Arcuri and Gabby Dobbins, who started the parade off with “The Star-Spangled Banner.” Beautiful job! A huge thanks to the vast number of parade participants and our parade marshals from the Southern Lorain County Historical Society.

A special thanks to Special Effects, the Wellington Eagles, and the Wellington village workers as well as all of our Chamber of Commerce volunteers who put in so much time to make this a special event.

Thank you again and we’ll see you next year!

Jack Coates

Fourth of July Coordinator