Not too late for summer recipes

My daughter grilled some steaks when I visited recently, and my middle grandson Rylan wanted a piece of mine. He kept chewing until finally he burst out, “I’ve been chewing this piece of meat forever and it isn’t going anywhere!” He finally spit it out and we all laughed — it just needed to be grilled a little longer.

Here’s a tip: Your steak will be more tender if it’s marinated.

I love a good steak. I told my daughter she could’ve cooked these steaks a little longer. I like mine just a little pink or well done. At a class reunion, we had a steak dinner and my plate was full of blood. I couldn’t eat it, though my dad would’ve loved it that way!

I am going to make a zucchini chocolate cake that’s very moist, even though I’m more of a pie person. If I were younger, I would sell baked goods — I’ve seen pies sell for $13 to $15. It’s cheaper to make your own, especially when certain fruits are in season.

When I was a kid, we had an orchard and Mom would make pies and jams when the fruit ripened. Those were the days! Mostly everything my mom made or canned was from our garden or orchard.

Until next time, enjoy these recipes!

Mexican Salad

• 1 chopped onion

• 4 tomatoes

• 1 head lettuce

• 4 oz. grated or shredded cheddar cheese

• 8 oz. French dressing

• 2 cups nacho cheese chips

• 1 lb. ground beef

• 15 oz. can kidney beans, drained

• 1/4 tsp. salt

Chop onion, tomato, and lettuce and put in a large bowl. Toss in cheese and dressing. Crunch and add chips. Brown ground beef. Add kidney beans and salt, then simmer 10 minutes. Mix into cold salad and serve.

Broccoli Beef

• 1 1/2 lb. flank steak (London broil)

• 4 cups broccoli (2 inch lengths)

• 1 tbsp. soy sauce

• 1 minced garlic clove

• 1 slice ginger root, minced

• 1 tbsp. sherry

• 1/2 tsp. sugar

• 2 tbsp. oil

• 3 tbsp. water

Gravy:

• 1 tbsp. soy sauce

• 1 1/2 tbsp. cornstarch

• 1/2 cup water

Cut steak into two-inch strips. Marinate in 1 tbsp. soy sauce, garlic, ginger, sherry, and sugar for 30 minutes. Heat wok or skillet with 2 tbsp. oil. Saute broccoli on high heat. Add 3 tbsp. water and toss until tender. Set aside. Saute meat until slightly pink. Add broccoli and toss together. Add gravy mixture. Good over cooked rice.

Gravy: Stir until thickened. Season to taste.

Zucchini Casserole

• 1 1/2 lb. (4-5) zucchini

• 1 can cream chicken or celery soup

• 1/2 cup sour cream

• 1/2 cup grated sharp cheddar cheese

• 1 grated carrot

• 1 medium onion, chopped

• 1 small package stuffing mix

• 1/4 lb. melted margarine

Wash zucchini and slice thin. Boil for 10 minutes in covered pan with 1/2 to 3/4 cups of water. Drain and cool. Mix soup, sour cream, grated carrot, and onion. Add the zucchini. Add margarine to dry stuffing mix. Spread half of stuffing in a 9×13 greased baking pan. Spread squash mixture over stuffing. Cover with remaining stuffing. Bake at 325 degrees for 40 minutes.

Rocky Road Candy

• 1 bag semi-sweet chocolate pieces

• Half bag colored miniature marshmallows

• 1/3 cup chopped pecans

Melt chocolate slowly in a double boiler or microwave. Add marshmallows and pecans. Scoop onto waxed paper. Roll into a log. Chill two hours. Slice into half-inch pieces.

Apple Butter

• 1 gallon applesauce

• 6 cups sugar to taste

• 5 tsp. cinnamon

• 1 tsp. allspice

• 3/4 tsp. cloves

Heat thoroughly. Bring to a strong bubble. Cook 10 to 15 minutes. Lower heat and simmer 30 minutes. Note: Can be cooked in large slow-cooker on high until bubbly then on low for a few hours. Stir occasionally.

Penny Case is a lifelong resident of Wellington who loves to cook and share recipes. Send recipes to her at 22 Johns St. or at news@theoberlinnews.com.