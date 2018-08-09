Who doesn’t love campfire food?

I’ve been hungry for zucchini and banana nut bread.

I need to find some small-size zucchini as they’re more moist and the bread turns out better — not dry like when you make it with larger ones — although you can put in applesauce or crushed pineapple with the large ones to make it more moist.

My recipe makes two loaves but I always double it. I used to give two to my friends or freeze them. I recall that when I did make bread from the larger zucchini and froze them, they were much more moist when thawed.

For the two-loaf recipe, you can shred the whole zucchini. You can tell how moist they are because after you peel off the skin drops of water or juice will appear. That makes better bread.

Being outdoors is very healthy and camping is fun for the whole family. Families need more relaxing time together, so I’ll include some late summer recipes for camping or overnight trips.

Until next time, enjoy these recipes!

Zesty Grilled Potatoes

• 4 medium unpeeled potatoes

• 1/2 cup Italian dressing

• 1 tsp. salt

• 1/4 tsp. pepper

Scrub potatoes and cook in skins until tender, about 30 minutes. While hot, cut unpeeled potatoes diagonally into half-inch slices, then place in a shallow glass dish. Pour dressing over hot slices. Let stand one hour, turning slices once. Remove potatoes from dressing. Place on grill three inches from hot coals. Grill eight to 10 minutes on each until golden brown. Season with salt and pepper after turning.

Chips and Beans

• 2 lbs. kidney beans

• 1 lb. stewed tomatoes

• 15 oz. chili without beans.

• 1 cup shredded natural cheddar cheese

• 1/2 cup milk

• 11 oz. corn chips

Combine beans, tomatoes, and chili in a large skillet. Place on grill five inches from medium heat or on range top. Heat to simmering. Stir in cheese and milk. Simmer uncovered for an hour or until mixture is consistency of thickened spaghetti sauce. Stir occasionally. To serve, spoon over chips.

Iced Lemonade Tea

• 6 tea bags

• 1 quart boiling water

• 6 oz. frozen lemonade concentrate

• 2 quarts cold water

• 1/4 cup sugar

Steep tea in boiling water for 15 minutes. Add lemonade concentrate. Stir until melted. Stir in cold water and sugar until sugar is dissolved. Chill. Serve over ice.

Beefy Scrambled Eggs

• 3 tbsp. margarine or buttermilk

• 1/4 cup finely chopped green onion tops or chives

• 9 eggs, beaten

• 4 oz. dried beef cut into strips

• 1 cup creamed cottage cheese

Melt margarine in a large skillet on grill over hot coals. Add onion. Cook and stir until onion is tender. Combine eggs, beef, and cottage cheese and stir into onion mixture. As mixture thickens, lift with spatula from bottom and sides. Avoid constant stirring. Cook until eggs are thickened throughout but still moist.

Spit-Barbecued Ribs

• 3 to 4 lbs. loin back ribs

• 1 cup soy sauce

• 1/2 cup pineapple juice

• 2 tbsp. honey

• 1 crushed clove garlic

• 1/2 cup honey

Place ribs in a plastic bag or shallow glass dish. Combine remaining ingredients except 1/2 cup honey. Pour over meat. Secure bag or cover dish with plastic wrap. Refrigerate at least eight hours or overnight, turning ribs occasionally. Remove ribs from marinade (but reserve marinade). Lace ribs on spit rod. Secure with holding fork. Check balance by rotating spit in palms of hands. Arrange medium-hot coals at the back of firebox. Place drip pan under spit area. Cook ribs on rotisserie 90 to 120 minutes or until done, basting frequently with reserved marinade. Add coals if necessary to maintain even heat. Brush ribs with the honey (1/2 cup) during last 30 minutes of the cooking period.

Beef Burger Specials

• 1 1/2 lbs. ground beef

• 3/4 cup soft bread crumbs

• 1/3 cup milk

• 1/4 cup ketchup

• 1 medium onion, finely chopped

• 1 tbsp. prepared mustard

• 2 tbsp. Worcestershire sauce

• 2 tsp. horseradish

• 1 1/2 tsp. salt

Combine all ingredients and mix lightly. Shape into six large patties. Place in a hinged grill. Grill four inches from hot coals, about 7 minutes on each side or until browned on each side and medium inside. If desires, serve on toasted hamburger buns.

Penny Case is a lifelong resident of Wellington who loves to cook and share recipes. Send recipes to her at 22 Johns St. or at news@theoberlinnews.com.