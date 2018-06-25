Love sloppy joes? Try these out!

My “third” daughter Debby Knapp brought me a charcoal grill — now I just have to get some nice steaks.

I like to slice some potatoes and onions on foil and top it with margarine, salt, garlic salt, and pepper, then wrap everything up and put it on the grill. You can do your fresh vegetables that way also. Debby also brought me some of her home-grown asparagus and I’ll fix that with fried chicken later!

All of my kids love asparagus. I have to get a lot when I go to the store. My oldest son can eat a whole bowl of it. My kids all loved spinach, too; I used to buy it by the case when they all lived at home.

I miss those days. I would cook up a storm. I remember when Tonya was going to be punished for something she did when she was a teenager. She went out the back patio door. I went looking for her and couldn’t find her, not knowing she was hiding in one of the many maple trees in my backyard. I never knew this until now — she would climb to the top and sit, then watch me look all over the place for her. I told her if I knew that back then, she would’ve been punished by grounding and whatever else I could give her. We can laugh about it now!

When I was growing up, my friend’s mother made the best fried chicken I ever tasted. She used a lot of pepper and it had quite a bite to it. I’ve tried putting more pepper in the flour and on the chicken when doing my own frying but it still doesn’t taste like hers. She also made the best biscuits — they melted in your mouth smothered with her homemade white butter! I sure miss these days.

I found a treasure trove of ground beef recipes and I’ll be putting some in this column. I plan on making a few for myself; I make a Salisbury steak that is very good and is an easy meal to fix along with mashed potatoes and a vegetable, salad, or both.

Until next time, enjoy these recipes!

Steak Sauce Sloppy Joes

• 3 lbs. ground beef

• 4 medium onions, chopped

• 2 celery ribs, chopped

• 1 garlic clove, minced

• 1 can (28 oz.) diced tomatoes, undrained

• 1/4 cup Worcestershire sauce

• 1/4 cup steak sauce

• 2 tbsp. chili powder

• 2 tbsp. paprika

• 1/4 tsp. pepper

• 15 hamburger buns, split

In a dutch oven, cook the beef , onions, and celery over medium heat until meat is no longer pink. Add garlic. Cook one minute longer. Drain. Stir in the tomatoes, Worcestershire sauce, steak sauce, chili powder, paprika, and pepper. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat. Simmer uncovered for 20 minutes or until thickened and heated through. Serve on buns.

Sensational Sloppy Joes

• 1 lb. ground beef

• 1/2 cup chopped onion

• 1/2 cup condensed tomato soup, undiluted

• 1/2 cup ketchup

• 3 tbsp. grape jelly

• 1 tbsp. brown sugar

• 1 tbsp. cider vinegar

• 1 tbsp. prepared mustard

• 1/2 tsp. salt

• 1/2 tsp. celery seed

• 1/8 tsp. pepper

• 5 hamburger buns, split

In skillet, brown beef, and onions until well done. Drain. Stir in soup, ketchup, jelly, brown sugar, vinegar, mustard, and seasonings. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat. Simmer uncovered for 10 minutes or until heated through. Serve on buns.

My Own Sloppy Joes

• 2 lbs. ground beef

• 1 large onion, chopped

• 1 green bell pepper, chopped

• Hot sauce, salt, and pepper to taste

Cook until done. Drain. Put in a slow-cooker on high. Add two cans sloppy joe sauce, one bottle chili sauce, a few drops of hot sauce, and salt and pepper to taste. Cook on high until it bubbles, then simmer on low until it’s time to eat.

A tip for a good Coney dog: When you make sloppy joes, put a can of refried beans in with the meat mixture. It’s way better than the canned Coney sauce. Then put some on your hot dog and top with diced onions. Hot dogs are good topped with chili, shredded cheese, and onions also.

Cowboy Calico Beans

• 1 lb. lean ground beef (90 percent lean)

• 1 lb. Italian sausage

• 1 large chopped sweet onion

• 1 chopped green bell pepper

• 1 can (16 oz.) butter beans, drained

• 1 can (16 oz.) kidney beans, rinsed and drained

• 1 can (16 oz.) pork and beans

• 1 can (16 oz.) lima beans, rinsed and rained

• 12 tbsp. prepared mustard

• 3/4 cup brown sugar

• 1 cup ketchup

• 1/8 tsp. pepper

In a large skillet, brown ground beef, Italian sausage, onion, and green peppers over medium heat until meat is no longer pink. Drain. Transfer to a three-quart slow cooker. Combine ketchup, mustard, and brown sugar. Add to meat mixture. Stir in the beans. Add pepper. Cover and cook on low for four hours or on high for three hours.

Penny Case is a lifelong resident of Wellington who loves to cook and share recipes. Send recipes to her at 22 Johns St. or at news@theoberlinnews.com.