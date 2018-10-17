Ohio 56th House District: Miller vs. Weber

A two-year term is open in the state House of Representatives 56th District, where Dan Ramons (D-Lorain) will step down at the end of the year due to term restrictions.

The district covers much of western Lorain County from Brighton and Pittsfield Township north to the lakefront; a portion winds east into Sheffield Lake.

The candidates are:

Joe Miller (D-Amherst)

Education: Graduated from Amherst Steele High School and Bowling Green State University

Career: History and government teacher at Firelands High School

Government experience: Amherst city councilman

Why he is running: “Per capita income and family incomes aren’t going up. I’ve watched public school funds be decimated. I’ve watched public library funds be decimated. I’ve watched hits to law enforcement and fire department funds. We keep seeing these funds stay down in Columbus, where they’re building amazing highways. It drives me nuts to see these highways set up for coal, fossil fuel burning vehicles, when there’s so much opportunity in Ohio to bring the next set of manufacturing and technology jobs based around things other than the old way.”

Positions: Supports green energy initiatives, restoring local funding from the state’s $2 billion rainy day fund, ending the state’s “legislative attack” on public school educators, affordable access to health care, holding polluters accountable, tax policy and regulation to support small business while incentivizing corporations to help the communities they’re located in.

Rob Weber (R-Oberlin)

Education: Graduated from the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, the University of Louisville in Kentucky, and Ohio State University

Career: Served 14 years of active duty in the U.S. Army before working as a civil litigation trial lawyer for the past 15 years

Government experience: He has not held office

Why he is running: “As I was studying the national, state, and local government scene, I took a look around and said, ‘I can do better.’ I felt a calling to be able to help more than just my 200 to 300 clients at a time. I saw a community in our district that’s about 130,000 people and I said, ‘I can believe in these people.’ It’s a privilege to have a chance to do that.”

Positions: Supports educational improvements to better prepare teens for the workforce and higher education, healthier eating choices, preserving Lake Erie, and state funding to combat the ongoing opioid epidemic.

