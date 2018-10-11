LMRE chooses new general manager

Edward VanHoose has been selected as the new general manager at the Lorain-Medina Rural Electric Cooperative and will succeed Markus Bryant, who will retire in January after 24 years of service.

VanHoose is currently CEO of Clay Electric Cooperative in Illinois. He will become the eighth general manager in LMRE’s 83-year history.

After a national search, VanHoose was selected by a combined board made up of representatives from LMRE and North Central Electric Cooperative of Attica, Ohio.

The two cooperatives form a management and shared-services cooperative called Federated Energy Services Cooperative. VanHoose will serve as FESCO president and, as a result, will serve as general manager for both cooperatives.

He will join the cooperatives in mid-November and will work with Bryant until Dec. 11, when he will officially assume the duties of FESCO president. Bryant will work with VanHoose on the management transition until his retirement date of Jan. 2.

“I appreciate the faith the FESCO board has placed in me as the incoming president,” VanHoose said. “My family and I are incredibly excited to begin our journey with both cooperatives, and we look forward to many years of service in northern Ohio.”

“We believe Mr. VanHoose brings a wealth of experience and education that will fit our cooperatives for the long-term,” said LMRE board president John Eaton. “Before he joined the statewide association, he owned an information technology company and had 40 employees. He impressed us when he said he considers all employees as extensions of his family. He looked each of us in the eye and said, ‘I want to come and work for you. I want this job.’”

VanHoose https://www.thewellingtonenterprise.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/25/2018/10/web1_VanHoose-headshot.jpg VanHoose