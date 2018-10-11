TOYS FOR TOTS: Share the joy of a gift

You can make sure a less fortunate child has a happy holiday this winter.

We are collecting for Toys for Tots through Thursday, Dec. 6 at the Oberlin News-Tribune office, 42 South Main St., Oberlin. Donations can be dropped off from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Help us fill a box will new, unwrapped toys to go to those who otherwise would get little or nothing. The Marine Corps, which since 1991 has run the annual charity drive, will pick up donations on Friday, Dec. 7.

We chose to support Toys for Tots this year because two members of the Marines are close to our hearts.

Cpl. Kobe Fields is on active duty overseas. Kiah Fields will report to boot camp at the end of November.

They are the grandchildren of our circulation and classified ads manager, Pam Cromer.

Since 1947, the Toys for Tots program has delivered 548 million toys to 251 million children.

“Everybody deserves a Christmas as a child, so it shows that people still care for those in hard times,” Kobe Fields said.

Cpl. Kobe Fields of Oberlin, seen here, is important to our staff. That’s one reason why we’ve chosen to collect for Toys for Tots this holiday season. https://www.thewellingtonenterprise.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/25/2018/10/web1_kobe.jpg Cpl. Kobe Fields of Oberlin, seen here, is important to our staff. That’s one reason why we’ve chosen to collect for Toys for Tots this holiday season. Courtesy photo https://www.thewellingtonenterprise.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/25/2018/10/web1_toysfortots.jpg Courtesy photo