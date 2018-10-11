Farming lessons at fairgrounds

Where does food come from? Farming basics were displayed for area students Oct. 9 during the 20th Annual Food for America event at the Lorain County Fairgrounds.

High-schoolers from Firelands, Wellington, and the Lorain County JVS work with local FFA chapters to organize the gathering every year. Third- and fourth-graders from Wellington and LaGrange took in exhibitions on horseback riding, calf raising, maple syrup production, and handling of chickens.

Hailie Bates, a Firelands junior and FFA member, transferred to the district from Elyria and said she wants to help spread agriculture knowledge into non-rural areas of the county.

“I’d love to have Elyria and Clearview schools here next year,” she said. “Those kids live in such highly populated cities and they don’t necessarily know a lot about rural animals. They have to make the decision to find out about them on their own. If they come here, they’ll have the chance to learn first-hand and pet them and experience the whole process up close.”

Firelands FFA adviser Shanna Finnegan said she’s watched the Food for America event evolve since attending the very first one as a high school junior.

“We started out having about 600 kids come here from Lorain City Schools, then it changed to inviting a lot of different school districts,” she said. “I think the teaching by the students has come a long way over the years, too. Each student teaching today had to be checked by the Food for America committee to make sure they had a six-minute presentation that meets state science standards.”

Jonathan Delozier can be reached at 440-775-1611 or @DelozierNews on Twitter.

McCormick Middle School fourth-grader Camden Baker says hello to a horse named Audi Oct. 9 during a Food for America event at the Lorain County Fairgrounds. https://www.thewellingtonenterprise.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/25/2018/10/web1_IMG_8257.jpg McCormick Middle School fourth-grader Camden Baker says hello to a horse named Audi Oct. 9 during a Food for America event at the Lorain County Fairgrounds. Photos by Jonathan Delozier | Lorain County Community Newspapers Mallory Reyonds (center) and McCormick Middle School classmates pet a cow. https://www.thewellingtonenterprise.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/25/2018/10/web1_IMG_8269.jpg Mallory Reyonds (center) and McCormick Middle School classmates pet a cow. Photos by Jonathan Delozier | Lorain County Community Newspapers Taylor Michel of New London introduces Cleve the camel to Keystone students. https://www.thewellingtonenterprise.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/25/2018/10/web1_IMG_8262.jpg Taylor Michel of New London introduces Cleve the camel to Keystone students. Photos by Jonathan Delozier | Lorain County Community Newspapers Third-grader Ryliegh Friel is greeted by Max the donkey. https://www.thewellingtonenterprise.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/25/2018/10/web1_IMG_8267.jpg Third-grader Ryliegh Friel is greeted by Max the donkey. Photos by Jonathan Delozier | Lorain County Community Newspapers