PHOTOS: Kids cut loose at McCormick Fall Fest

Photos by Jonathan Delozier | Wellington Enterprise

A night of pizza, playgrounds, sports, and games was enjoyed by students Oct. 5 during McCormick Middle School’s second annual Fall Festival. Despite cloudy skies and rain earlier in the day, teachers were able to toss footballs with students in the school’s back lot while others played cornhole.

Melanie Toth shows off her gymnastics skills for friend Keyara Hagler.

Fourth-grader Elizabeth West hangs around with sixth-grader Carlee Covington.

Dylan Caswell tosses a frisbee as Zach Barnes looks on.

Fourth-graders Emmalynn Bonnett, Lily Shade, and Neviah Donahue refuel with some pizza.

Olivia Mellick gets a boost from Neviah Donahue.

Seventh-grader Connor Norton and fifth-grader Owen Persinger play cornhole.

Fifth-grader Lexi Tansey is hard to recognize under sunglasses and a mustache alongside friends Sophia Beck and Key

A group of friends say hello to attendees near the Patricia Lindley Center entrance.

Adelina Robinette stretches out alongside Keyara Hagler.

Bella Hill climbs across a monkey bars.

Fifth-grader Jianna Peterson glides forward on a swing.

Seventh-graders Gage Parr and Jesse Lyons play a game of football.