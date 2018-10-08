Voter registration climbs ahead of election

There have been 6,873 newly registered voters since June 1 in Lorain County, board of elections director Paul Adams reported Friday.

The community with the largest increase in voter registration has been the city of Lorain, with 2,156 newly registered voters, followed by Elyria with 1,077 newly registered voters. The current number of registered voters in Lorain County is 212,875.

As of the close of business Oct. 4, 21,933 Lorain County voters had requested mail absentee ballots. The community with the largest number of mail absentee requests is North Ridgeville with 3,380, then Avon Lake with 2,865 mail absentee requests. Overall, requests are up from the same point in 2014 (the last gubernatorial election) when there were 18,994 mail absentee requests.

Adams said he expects the number of mail absentee requests to top 25,000 this year. Of the 21,933 absentee mail ballots requested for this election, 6,712 have been by registered Republicans, 6,092 by registered Democrats and 9,129 unaffiliated or third party voters.

Absentee ballots could not by law be mailed until Oct. 10, so readers who requested one should receive it in the coming week.

In-person absentee voting is now underway. In 2014, there were 4,610 in person absentee voters and Adams said he expects Lorain County turnout for in-person absentee this year to surpass the 2014 numbers.

Voters should visit www.loraincountyelections.com for extended and weekend hours for in-person absentee voting. These extended hours are set by the Ohio Secretary of State and are the same for all Boards of Elections in Ohio.

BeRegistered mailing

Voters in Lorain County and across the state have received a mailing from an organization called BeRegistered. These mailings have created confusion with some voters in Lorain County, Adams said.

Voters should know:

• This mailing was not sent by the Ohio secretary of state or the Lorain County Board of Elections

• Voters who have concerns about the mailing can contact BeRegistered directly at info@beregistered2018.com or call 614-502-6150.

• The Lorain County Board of Elections has received calls from recipients who are registered, even though the mailing says they are not.