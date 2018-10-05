Broomes win first Furcron Award

Eleanor and Larry Broome have received the first ever Morris Furcron Outstanding Wellington Citizenship Award.

“We were very surprised and very pleased,” said Larry. “There’s so many people in this town who do so much. I was just happy they chose us. You need to volunteer for something, especially when you’re older. It feels good to volunteer. I think people find that out once they get started and they’re encouraged to do it again.”

The Broomes are lifelong village residents. They were honored with the award Sept. 30 during the inaugural Fall in Love With Wellington festival.

During Main Street Wellington’s inception in 1998, they donated the building now used as the organization’s office. Larry served on the original Main Street board of directors and the first board of trustees at the Spirit of ‘76 Museum.

Their community service has continued to this day, with Larry volunteering at the museum and Eleanor as a kindergarten teaching assistant at Westwood Elementary School.

The couple can also be found handing out sweet treats every year at the Lorain County Fair in the Wellington High School Band doughnut booth.

The Broomes’ volunteer work has also aided many bicentennial events, the Wellington Road Races, Gazebo Garden Walk, and Ohio Scottish Games.

“This is my hometown and we know a lot about it,” said Larry. “It’s a safe haven, a safe place to live with good people. Having the award named after Mo was an added bonus. We knew Mo well as lifelong members of the First Congregational Church and Mo served with me on the first Main Street board. Everybody knew Mo and everybody misses him. He was a wonderful man. It’s very appropriate for the award to be named after him.”

Furcron, a former village police chief, zoning inspector, and prominent fundraiser, passed away Aug. 13 at age 90.

Main Street director Jenny Arntz said a conversation with mayor Hans Schneider just before the festival led to naming the award in Furcron’s honor.

“Mo was just an exemplary person on every level,” she said. “It was very spur of the moment to name it after him. As soon as we pitched the idea to the committee, they loved it and we made it happen. We had some great nominees this year and we’re delighted to give it to the Broomes.”

Jonathan Delozier can be reached at 440-775-1611 or @DelozierNews on Twitter.

Larry and Eleanor Broome are surrounded by family members Sept. 30 after being named the first recipients of the Morris Furcron Outstanding Wellington Citizenship Award. https://www.thewellingtonenterprise.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/25/2018/10/web1_broome.jpg Larry and Eleanor Broome are surrounded by family members Sept. 30 after being named the first recipients of the Morris Furcron Outstanding Wellington Citizenship Award. Courtesy photo