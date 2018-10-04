Rosemark easing out after 41 years

Village water and wastewater superintendent Mark Rosemark is stepping down from the position but will remain with the department in a lesser role.

Greg Frenk, a chief water operator and 22-year village employee, takes over as superintendent on a $70,000 annual salary and will be eligible for a five percent raise after six months.

Rosemark will become a water operator and be paid $36 an hour. He also plans to serve in what he describes as an emeritus position for roughly two years to help ease the transition to new leadership.

“We’ve known for a long time that Greg would be my likely replacement,” Rosemark said. “I’m not retiring just yet, but certainly in the next one to two years. I’m in my 41st year with the village and it was time for us to start laying the groundwork for change. For now, I’m still going to be full-time and we’re going to integrate Greg into the role.”

Bryan Hamer has been elevated into Frenk’s previous position as chief water operator.

Rosemark has been the head of the water department since 1991 and has served in the village since 1976. He took over as interim village manager in July of 2016 when Steve Pyles resigned, holding the seat until that November when Steve Dupee was hired.

In 2006, Rosemark stepped into the same role between the departure of Dupee’s father, Bob, Wellington’s first village manager, and the hiring of Pyles.

“Greg Frenk has done a marvelous job for this village and he’s fully qualified to step into the position that I’ll ultimately be leaving,” Rosemark said. “I’m not going anywhere just yet, though.”

The Wellington Employee of the Year award was renamed the Mark Rosemark Award in 2016 by mayor Hans Schneider.

”Mark bleeds Wellington and he’s the epitome of what we expect in an employee,” Schneider said. “He’s gone above and beyond to serve the community, sacrificed time with family, and this community should extend a full and heartfelt thank you for that service and this service as we move through an important transition.”

Jonathan Delozier can be reached at 440-775-1611 or @DelozierNews on Twitter.

