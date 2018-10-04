Students learn ropes of the salon business

Lexie Mock was all smiles as she gave a manicure on opening day at The Reflections Salon.

The client was Mom — Linda Mock — who excited to help her daughter put her skills to the test. Lexie is a senior from Amherst and, along with other cosmetology students, runs the salon under the direction of licensed JVS instructors Jean Sarconi and Sandra Hernandez.

“It’s really cool to learn different things every single day and I think that it will really help me reach my goal of becoming a special effects makeup artist,” the young cosmetologist-in-training said.

Reflections Salon offers services in hair and scalp care such as cutting, styling, and scalp massage. Additional services such as permanent waves, relaxers, coloring, and highlights are also available. Customers can also receive services in skin and nail care including facials, manicures and pedicures.

On opening day, the front desk was operated by manager Taylor Curtiss, a senior from Wellington, who was responsible for walking around the salon and making sure everyone was pleased with their services, while also offering them refreshments of coffee, tea, and pastries.

It was also helmed by receptionist Cayla Riggs, a senior from Firelands, who was in charge of checking in clients, gathering their information, and cashing them out as they left.

The Reflections Salon is generally open 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday. The last chemical appointment is taken at 10:30 a.m. Call 440-774-1051 ext. 22373.

Lexie Mock of Amherst gives her mom, Linda Mock, a manicure at the Lorain County JVS Reflections Salon on opening day. https://www.thewellingtonenterprise.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/25/2018/10/web1_Mocks.jpg Lexie Mock of Amherst gives her mom, Linda Mock, a manicure at the Lorain County JVS Reflections Salon on opening day. Courtesy photo