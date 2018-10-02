Downtown parking passes on the horizon

Downtown parking passes that would cost at least $10 a month are being considered by village council.

Resident Stacey Sanders asked officials Monday to consider a parking option — other than Wellington’s 24- and 72-hour lots — that would eliminate the need to move vehicles several times a day to avoid having them towed.

Medical issues and busy schedules make it difficult for those who live near routes 58 and 18 to deal with short-term parking close to their apartments, she told council Monday.

“This would help people who live in town and also help out the town in the form of new revenue,” she said. “Maybe that revenue could help with maintenance and repairs in the lots. It will be up to the resident whether they want a pass or not.”

Officials said any parking pass initiative would have to ensure that passes could not be swapped or shared and that it would not open the door for parking lots to be turned into storage areas for broken-down vehicles.

“We don’t want someone bringing their boat trailer and just setting it there or leaving a car there for an extended period of time,” said councilwoman Helen Dronsfield.

There are 235 off-street parking spaces in five downtown lots and spaces adjacent to and between buildings. Officials estimate that there are roughly 58 downtown apartments.

Mayor Hans Schneider said he intends to put together an ordinance draft with police chief Tim Barfield and village manager Steve Dupee.

Parking passes would only be used for off-street parking and be limited to one per resident. Residents would pay the entire cost for the year up front but that price would be reduced as the year goes on, Schneider said.

“We’re going to register the vehicle with the parking pass so when they come up there will be a name, address, and good contact number,” he said. “They won’t be able to be shared and passed around. If the pass is with an unapproved vehicle, the appropriate ticket will be given. I think this was a good discussion and that’s how things get done.”

Jonathan Delozier can be reached at 440-775-1611 or @DelozierNews on Twitter.

Village officials discuss a proposed downtown parking pass program on Monday. Jonathan Delozier | Wellington Enterprise