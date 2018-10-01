PHOTOS: So much to fall in love with at Wellington festival

Photos by Jonathan Delozier | Wellington Enterprise

Familiar faces and visitors to the village packed into downtown for this past weekend’s Fall in Love With Wellington festival, a new venture from Main Street Wellington.

Resident Calvin Woods takes guests on a downtown tour Sunday during the first ever Fall in Love With Wellington festival.

Six-year-old Myiah Whitney of LaGrange repels down a climbing wall.

Ava Rowland, a 2017 WHS graduate now recording music in Nashville, Tenn., helps promote the Dolly Parton Imagination Library with school board member Ayers Ratliff.

Delanee Cecil of Pittsfield Township prepares to slide out of an obstacle course.

This pumpkin creation netted Tracey Carey a prize for best use of found objects.

Three-year-old Emma Becerra of Rittman hugs her doll after a round of games.

Daisy Arntz of Wellington tests her climbing skills.

A cat-inspired pumpkin created by Lila Simonson, which took home a best overall prize.

Elliot Simonson’s tiger pumpkin won first place for creativity.