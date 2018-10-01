New festival inspires plenty of smiles

Horse carriage rides, contests, Disney princesses, and many other attractions greeted visitors this past weekend at the first ever Fall in Love With Wellington festival.

Sunny skies and mild temperatures Saturday and Sunday provided an ideal environment to fill Howk Memorial Park and other areas of the village, including an apple and pumpkin pie bake-off at the Wellington fire station.

Live music from Wellington native Steve Brown and K.K. Farnsworth capped the festival Sunday as kids cut loose inside of a bounce house and waded through an obstacle course.

Residents Lila Simonson, Elliot Simonson and Tracey Carey took home first place prizes in a pumpkin decorating contest.

Main Street Wellington volunteer Teresa Bosela said the weekend went as well as could be expected and was a product of careful organization planning.

“I think we’ve done well,” she said. “There’s been lots of events for kids and adults alike. There was a pie and cake eating contest that went really well. The judges seemed to enjoy it as much as the contestants. I think Main Street’s focus here was getting people to find out more about Wellington, just to give everyone a chance to get together before winter starts and we all hibernate.”

Rob Cecil of Pittsfield Township seemed to be enjoying himself as he watched his daughter, Delanee, run through the obstacle course.

“My daughter got her face painted, visited the princesses, and has just been having a great time,” he said. “We had a bite to eat and now we’re hitting the bounce houses. This new festival seems to be more kid-oriented.”

School district superintendent Ed Weber said he watched a crowd of kids swarm the Disney princesses as they arrived. He and other school officials set up shop both days at the event to greet parents and answer questions.

“Just a lot of great, family fun,” he said. “We saw tons of kids here earlier today and they all had a smile on their face.”

Village resident Louann Fox was happy to have a local attraction that brought her family together.

“They just got my mom and dad on a horse carriage ride,” she said. “They were smiling the whole time and this is just a nice way to get your loved ones out and doing something together. It’s a beautiful day, so why not?”

Jonathan Delozier can be reached at 440-775-1611 or @DelozierNews on Twitter.

Five-year-old Taylor Land says hello to Disney princesses Mona, Anna, Elsa, and Belle during this past weekend’s Fall in Love With Wellington festival. https://www.thewellingtonenterprise.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/25/2018/10/web1_IMG_8084.jpg Five-year-old Taylor Land says hello to Disney princesses Mona, Anna, Elsa, and Belle during this past weekend’s Fall in Love With Wellington festival. Jonathan Delozier | Wellington Enterprise