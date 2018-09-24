Band wins big in Avon Lake

Courtesy photo

Dukes Marching Band band members Rianna Rosecrans, Grace Broome, and Samantha Cochick celebrate a pair of accolades earned Saturday during the 54th Annual Avon Lake Band-A-Rama. The Dukes marching band placed first for music and second overall in Class C. The adjudicated event is sanctioned by the Ohio Music Education Association. Other bands that performed include Black River, Rossford, St. Edward, West Seneca, Willoughby, Perry, Avon, Amherst, Brunswick, and Avon Lake. Black River placed first in its class.