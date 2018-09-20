Furcron’s legacy honored

Jonathan Delozier | Wellington Enterprise

A proclamation honoring former police chief and community volunteer Mo Furcron was read Sept. 18 by the Wellington board of education during its monthly business meeting. Furcron passed away Aug. 13 at the age of 90 as one of the village’s most beloved citizens and was a frequent fundraiser for the schools through the Wellington Kiwanis’ annual Peterson nut sale. His daughter, Celeste Furcron, as well as his nephew and niece, the Rev. James and Sharon Furcron, received a plaque from the school board.