PHOTOS: Harvest of the Arts helps usher in autumn

Photos by Jonathan Delozier | Wellington Enterprise

The 36th annual Harvest of the Arts took over downtown Wellington on Sunday, Sept. 16. More than 90 local participants set up shop to display a variety of crafts including custom lawn ornaments, cornhole boards, watercolor paintings, and metal work as well as fresh flowers, pumpkins, maple syrup, and kettle corn.

Wendy Maxwell and Liz Hook of Wellington’s Hook’s Greenhouse show off fresh mum arrangements during the 36th annual Harvest of the Arts.

Seven-year-old Heidi Clark of Spencer has her face painted.

Carolyn Cool of Elyria helps her granddaughters, Kaylin and Hannah Hunt of Grafton, pick out some fresh flowers.

Lawn ornaments help build anticipation for the fall and Halloween.

Dachshund friends Woody and Brutus stop for a breather.