PHOTOS: Engine show goes full-steam at fairgrounds

Photos by Jonathan Delozier | Wellington Enteprise

The 47th annual LaGrange Engine Club Show welcomed a sizeable crowd this weekend at the Lorain County Fairgrounds. Steam engines, gas engines, tractors, classic cars, motorcycles, and woodwork from area craftsmen were just some of the items on display for guests.

A steam engine powers a giant saw blade as it cuts lumber during the 47th annual LaGrange Engine Club Show at the Lorain County Fairgrounds.

Wyatt Norton of Wellington plays with a few smaller-sized tractors.

An antique, two-cylinder steam engine owned by Bob Shworer of Grafton. It is thought to have been made between 1906 and 1910.

This display set up by Tom and Charlotte Worcester of North Ridgeville was easy to mistake for a live driver.