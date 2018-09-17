Indictment stems from July fracas on Smith Road

A man who allegedly shot himself in the head this summer lived — but now he’s been indicted by a Lorain County grand jury on counts of second degree felonious assault and misdemeanor domestic violence.

Joel Slone, 51, of Wellington Township, was arrested by Lorain County sheriff’s deputies on Sept. 7, the day after the indictment, and released the following day on $75,000 bond.

Deputies rushed to Slone’s Smith Road home at 9:40 p.m. on Tuesday, July 10 after receiving a call that a resident had tried to take their own life, according to a report. Slone’s fiance informed them he had shot himself in the head.

Slone was conscious and sitting on the floor of the home’s master bedroom, but bleeding from the top and right side of his head. It was believed he had suffered an entry and exit wound from the gunshot, the report said.

He was taken by helicopter to MetroHealth Medical Center in Cleveland, where he was treated and released.

The fiance said she found Sloan intoxicated when she returned home from a night out with friends at Fort’s Tavern in Wellington and that the couple planned on getting married July 14, according to the report from the Lorain County Sheriff’s Office. They have since become husband and wife.

An argument ensued in which Slone allegedly threw a coffee table and attempted to retrieve a gun from an end table, prompting a fight for control of the weapon, the report said. The fiance told investigators she was able to take the gun but was knocked to the floor along with a lamp.

Slone then ran upstairs to the master bedroom while being chased by his fiance, the report said. He allegedly unlocked a safe to retrieve another gun, which his fiance attempted to take from him.

Slone then went into a “blind rage” and hit her in the head several times with his fist, the fiance told deputies. Slone then shot himself and fell to the floor, she said.

Wellington firefighters and South Lorain County Ambulance District EMTs treated Slone at the scene before he was taken to Cleveland.

Deputies wrote that the state of the home when they arrived was consistent with the fiance’s claims about the fight that had taken place. They observed swelling and bruising above the fiance’s right ear as well as blood on her shirt and arms.

When police asked the fiance whether Slone hurt her she said yes but that it wasn’t intentional. When asked whether she felt Slone had planned to shoot her, she said, “At first but not now.”

Four guns were removed from the home at the request of the fiance.

Jonathan Delozier can be reached at 440-775-1611 or @DelozierNews on Twitter.

Slone https://www.thewellingtonenterprise.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/25/2018/09/web1_slone.jpg Slone