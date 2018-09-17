Stannard helps train techs of tomorrow

Courtesy photo

A Case IH Maxxum 135 tractor was delivered to the Lorain County JVS, where students in the industrial equipment mechanics program will be able to learn about high-tech farm machinery. Tom Stannard, general manager of Wellington Implement, is giving students access to the $200,000 tractor throughout the 2018-2019 school year. “Without the ability for students to have exposure to the newer technology, the latest and greatest equipment, when they enter the workforce it would all be brand new,” he said. “Our hope is that we get the machinery here, the students get the exposure to it, and that way when they go out on the job they are ready to go.” Instructor Mason Bremke, a 2011 graduate of the program, is excited to have this donation as part of his lab. “My students are the future techs of the world and a donation like this helps them develop the skills they need to be ready for their career field.”